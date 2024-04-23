Bangladesh requires $534 billion to address climate change by 2050: Environment minister

A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh needs $534 billion to address climate change by 2050 and that is why international financial support is a must for implementing climate plans, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (23 April).

"Bangladesh is committed to working collaboratively with international partners to build climate resilience," he said while addressing a technical session of the National Adaptation Plan Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Speaking on the occasion, Saber Chowdhury reaffirmed the government's dedication to advancing climate adaptation efforts and ensuring a sustainable future for all citizens as Bangladesh continues to face the adverse impacts of climate change.

He emphasised the importance of proactive measures, collaborative efforts and innovative solutions in adapting to the challenges posed by climate change.

The environment minister highlighted Bangladesh's significant progress in developing and implementing national climate plans, showcasing the country's leadership in climate adaptation on a global scale.

Chaired by Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, the session was addressed, among others, by Executive Director of Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) Malik Fida A Khan, Additional Secretary of Economic Relations Division AKM Sohel, climate specialist Dr M Asaduzaman and Director (Climate Change and International Convention) of Department of Environment (DoE) Mirza Shawkat Ali.

