Bangladesh, India to work together to prevent wildlife trafficking: Saber

Environment

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 05:53 pm

The environment minister at a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prannoy Verma at the Bangladesh Secretariat on 25 Jan.
The environment minister at a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prannoy Verma at the Bangladesh Secretariat on 25 Jan.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said Bangladesh and India will work together to prevent wildlife trafficking.

"In addition, the implementation of a protocol, signed between Bangladesh and India on tiger conservation, and the activities of the joint working group of the two countries on the conservation of the Sundarbans will be strengthened. A delegation of the Indian Working Group will visit Bangladesh soon to this end," he said after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prannoy Verma at the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Saber Hossain said the two neighbouring countries will work together to deal with the climate change issues.

Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and National Adaptation Plan will also be implemented simultaneously, he said, adding that the two countries will work together in marine biodiversity conservation, ecotourism and capacity building too.

The Indian envoy said the mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and India in environment and forest conservation is very important.

"We intend to take various steps to further strengthen our relations," he added.

 

