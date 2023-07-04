Bangladesh to get assistance on priority basis to deal with climate change, natural disasters: UN 

Environment

UNB
04 July, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 07:57 pm

UN Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction in the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Mami Mizutori said Bangladesh will be assisted on a priority basis to deal with the negative effects of climate change and natural disasters.

Bangladesh is one of the 30 focused countries Mami Mizutori said during a meeting with Environment Minister Shahab Uddin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

This assistance will be provided to prepare, monitor, communicate and provide early warning systems for various types of disasters after identifying the need and promoting green technology, the UN ASG said.

Bangladesh has made appreciable progress in various social indicators, Mami said.

During the meeting, Shahab Uddin said the government is committed to saving people's lives and livelihood from the effects of climate change. 

The Delta Plan-2100, National Adaptation Plan and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan are being implemented in this regard, he added.

The minister said biodiversity protection and climate adaptation and mitigation activities require a huge amount of funding.

In these cases, Bangladesh can be successful in fulfilling various international commitments including the SDGs if it gets the necessary assistance from international organisations including the United Nations, he added.

Secretary to the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Fahmida Khanam, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Chief of UNDRR Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific Marco Toscano-Rivalta were present in the meeting among others.

