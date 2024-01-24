Bangladesh, France to be sign climate adaptation agreement: Environment minister

A delegation led by France's ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy visited Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the secretariat on 24 Jan. Photo: TBS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said a climate adaptation agreement will be signed between Bangladesh and France.

The agreement may cover issues such as protection of people from the effects of climate change, conservation of biodiversity, capacity building of institutions etc.

"I hope to finalise the draft agreement within the next month. Then I think that our prime minister and the French president will sign it together," he said.

He mentioned that during his visit to Bangladesh, the French president had expressed his interest in concluding a climate adaptation agreement between France and Bangladesh.

The environment minister said these things in response to questions from journalists after a meeting with a delegation led by France's ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy, in his office room at the Bangladesh secretariat on Wednesday (24 January).

In response to another question, the environment Minister said, "We want to issue an alert if air pollution goes to a bad level. To tell the public that the air quality we have today is a serious health hazard. So if they do not have urgent work, they should not go out of the house. He said that illegal brick kilns around Dhaka are being demolished to control air pollution. Tomorrow we will announce the 100-day programme. There will be details on these matters."

France's ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy said France's partnership with Bangladesh is deep and strong.

The two countries will work together on climate change, environmental issues, implementation of a national climate plan among other things, she added.

