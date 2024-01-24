Bangladesh, France to be sign climate adaptation agreement: Environment minister

Environment

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 07:44 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, France to be sign climate adaptation agreement: Environment minister

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 07:44 pm
A delegation led by France&#039;s ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy visited Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the secretariat on 24 Jan. Photo: TBS
A delegation led by France's ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy visited Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the secretariat on 24 Jan. Photo: TBS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said a climate adaptation agreement will be signed between Bangladesh and France. 

The agreement may cover issues such as protection of people from the effects of climate change, conservation of biodiversity, capacity building of institutions etc. 

"I hope to finalise the draft agreement within the next month.  Then I think that our prime minister and the French president will sign it together," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He mentioned that during his visit to Bangladesh, the French president had expressed his interest in concluding a climate adaptation agreement between France and Bangladesh.

The environment minister said these things in response to questions from journalists after a meeting with a delegation led by France's ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy, in his office room at the Bangladesh secretariat on Wednesday (24 January).

In response to another question, the environment Minister said, "We want to issue an alert if air pollution goes to a bad level. To tell the public that the air quality we have today is a serious health hazard.  So if they do not have urgent work, they should not go out of the house.  He said that illegal brick kilns around Dhaka are being demolished to control air pollution.  Tomorrow we will announce the 100-day programme.  There will be details on these matters."

France's ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy said France's partnership with Bangladesh is deep and strong. 

The two countries will work together on climate change, environmental issues, implementation of a national climate plan among other things, she added.

At that time, among others, the First Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission of the French Embassy in Dhaka, Guillaume Audren de Kerdrel, Julien Deur, Economical Adviser, French Embassy, Dhaka,  Cecilia Cortese, Deputy to the AFD Country Director in Bangladesh, AFD; David Thiery, Personal Secretary to the French Ambassador, Dhaka etc were present among others.

Bangladesh / Climate Agreement / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

5h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

6h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

6h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

1h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

1h | Videos
Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

3h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

4h | Videos