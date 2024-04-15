Bangladesh faces extreme weather as longer heatwave looms

After witnessing extremely hot weather with record temperatures in summer 2023, Bangladesh could face a longer heatwave this month, meteorologists have warned.

In April last year, the heat wave persisted in the country for 14 consecutive days. On 19 and 20 April, the highest temperature was recorded at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, while Dhaka experienced 40.6 degrees Celsius on 16 April, the highest in 58 years since 1965.

The year of 2023 was also the world's warmest year on record.

Meteorologists and climate experts say this year the heatwave in Bangladesh may be longer.

To deal with the changing trend in temperature, the use of heat-reducing materials should be a top priority in development endeavours. Md Shamsuddoha, chief executive, Centre for Participatory Research and Development

"The duration of this year's heatwave may last longer than that in previous years," Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorologist Department (BMD), told The Business Standard.

He said the temperature may exceed 42 degrees Celsius after 19 April.

As per BMD, a mild to moderate heat wave is currently sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and it may continue.

Yesterday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius in Khepupara of Patuakhali. Khulna's Mongla and Kumarkhali recorded a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, while Rangamati recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Unusual shift in temperature in recent years

BMD Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said, "In the recent past, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2023 were warmer years for Bangladesh. April records show that in 1964, the maximum temperature was 44.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore, and in 1989 it was 44 degrees Celsius in Bogura."

At present, the maximum temperature in the capital is estimated at 32.5 degrees in March, 33.7 degrees in April and around 33 degrees Celsius in May.

Meteorologists say if the current trend of temperature rise continues, the country's average summer temperature will reach around 36 degrees Celsius by 2050. In April, the average temperature of Dhaka will soar to 37 degrees.

Alongside the rise in temperature, the country also witnessed several cold waves during winter this year. In January, a cold wave swept over nearly 25 districts. Primary and secondary schools were closed in several districts, including Khulna, Thakurgaon and Rangpur, when the temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius.

In 2023, the country's minimum temperature plummeted to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on January 23.

Climate Change expert and Centre for Participatory Research and Development Chief Executive Md Shamsuddoha told TBS that the pattern of temperature rise and fall in the country has changed. The trend of temperature change in the last 2-3 years is abnormal.

He attributed the abnormal shift in temperature to climate change as well as development activities.

To deal with the unusual shift in weather patterns, he underscored the need for tree plantation and recovery of natural water reservoirs.

"In addition, the use of heat-reducing materials should be a top priority in development endeavours."

He warned that if the temperature rises, Bangladesh will suffer more than developed countries.