Bangladesh to become Asia’s one of the top carbon emitters by 2030: TIB 

Bangladesh is en route to becoming one of the largest carbon-emitting countries in Asia by 2030 with its 19 coal-and-LNG-based power projects, according to a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report.

The country's coal-fired power generation capacity will increase by 63 times in the next one decade, the report adds.

By 2030, the country will emit an additional 115 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year – powered by projects such as ones in Rampal, Matarbari and Banshkhali, making it one of the biggest greenhouse gas producers, TIB Programme Manager Md Mahfuzul Haque said while presenting the keynote paper at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The press conference was organised to put forward the TIB's stance and suggestions ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

Mahfuzul Haque said the coal needed for these power plant operations will be imported by sea and river routes, which will cause massive river pollution while posing a negative impact on aquatic biodiversity as well.

"Moreover, pollution from eight coal-fired power plant projects planned in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar is expected to kill 30,000 people in 30 years, while the Matarbari project in Cox's Bazar alone will kill 14,000 people besides damaging the country's largest tourist destination," he added.

Coal power projects and risky industries are being set up near environmentally sensitive forests like the Sundarbans – a bulwark to protect coastal communities – without internationally accepted environmental studies and ignoring global and national concerns.

Another project is being constructed in Patuakhali's Kalapara by occupying the land of the River Payra and its bank, which will put the 40-km wide Hilsa sanctuary and breeding ground of the Ramnabad Channel and the River Andhramanik at risk.

As per estimation, Bangladesh is at the risk of losing 11% of its coastal land due to climate change while the probability of being hit by level 4 or 5 cyclones will increase by 130%. As a result, the lives and livelihoods of 15 million people living in the coastal districts will be threatened further.

Even though Bangladesh looks to generate 10% of the country's electricity from renewable sources by 2020, the present contribution of renewable sources is only 730 MW or 3.47%.

During the online conference, the TIB programme manager also discussed the role of Bangladesh in COP26.

He said, "Bangladesh should take a strong stand against allowing or financing any coal-powered projects globally after 2021 and ink a legal agreement to achieve the Net Zero target under the leadership of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF)."

"The proposed Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) with a clear roadmap should be adopted to put a strategic focus on producing renewable energy," he added.

He also stressed on plans (short, medium and long term) needed to increase the production of renewable fuels in Bangladesh and transparent implementation of damage mitigation activities by formulating a clear outline.