Bangladesh to advocate for equitable climate finance at COP29

Speaker at a seminar titled “Road to Baku: COP29 - Position of CSOs in Bangladesh on Climate Change,” held at the Department of Environment (DoE) in Dhaka on 20 October. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh will push for fair climate finance and robust adaptation strategies for vulnerable communities at the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Road to Baku: COP29 - Position of CSOs in Bangladesh on Climate Change," held at the Department of Environment (DoE) today, Rizwana stressed the need for prioritising communities severely impacted by climate change.

"Climate finance, adaptation, and mitigation strategies must be fair, and priority should be given to badly affected, vulnerable communities," she said.

Rizwana also highlighted Bangladesh's strong stance on equitable climate finance at COP29. She underscored the importance of increasing the commitment to providing $100 billion to address international climate funding shortfalls.

"While contributions from developed nations may resolve some financial issues, true climate justice will still remain elusive," she added.

Addressing the need for adaptation funding, Rizwana warned that, even if announced, these funds might not reach highly affected areas like Feni, Noakhali, and Sherpur.

Referring to the recent floods in these districts, she said, "No amount of money will ever be enough to meet the challenges we face. This time we witnessed unprecedented floods in Feni, Noakhali, Sherpur. The future is worse for us."

Rizwana called for increasing national capacity to cope with climate impacts.

"The national budget needs to allocate more to address climate challenges. We must make the most of what we have. I do not expect any drastic changes in the negotiation process," she noted, reflecting on the upcoming COP29 talks.

She reiterated Bangladesh's firm position on limiting global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Rizwana stressed the need for stronger adaptation measures and called for greater youth involvement in climate processes. She also pointed out the importance of clearly articulating international challenges and advocating for ambitious mitigation efforts.

Other speakers at the seminar included DoE Director General Abdul Hamid, Nature Conservation Management Executive Director SM Munjurul Hannan Khan and ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir.

The seminar was attended by representatives from civil society organisations, climate activists, and policy experts, with the goal of forming a unified stance for Bangladesh at COP29.

The discussions focused on adaptation strategies, climate financing, and the critical role local communities play in building resilience to climate change.

Attendees emphasised that ensuring climate finance reaches the most vulnerable communities will be essential to building resilience in Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a collective call for stronger advocacy at COP29, ensuring that the voices of vulnerable countries like Bangladesh are heard in global climate negotiations.