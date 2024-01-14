Ban on 3 housing projects built by occupying Savar's Bamni canal

Environment

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Ban on 3 housing projects built by occupying Savar's Bamni canal

The HC instructed Rajuk chairman, chiefs of Department of Environment, Water Development Board, and Dhaka DC to report on the land area of the canal already filled

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 10:29 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The High Court has issued a temporary halt to all activities of three housing projects for illegally occupying and filling the Bamni canal in Savar upazila of Dhaka.

The projects are Nur City, SA Housing, and Sugandha Housing.

The court's directive comes in response to a writ petition filed by environmental and rights groups, including the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Nijera Kori, and the Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The High Court bench consisting of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order on Sunday.

The petition alleges that the housing projects are encroaching upon the canal and its surrounding protected areas, including agricultural land and water bodies, without proper approvals.

The court issued a rule upon government officials, seeking an explanation for their inaction in protecting the Bamni Canal and surrounding areas.

It has directed relevant authorities, including Rajuk, the Department of Environment, and the Water Development Board, to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Besides, the court instructed Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk)'s chairman, the Department of Environment's director general, the Bangladesh Water Development Board's director general, and Dhaka's deputy commissioner to report on the land area of Bamni canal filled by housing companies.

In the petition, petitioners raised concerns about the detrimental impact of the housing projects on the canal's ecological health and its crucial role in local agriculture and fish production. The canal is now on the verge of dying due to man-made multifaceted activities, they added. 

According to BELA, the Bamni Canal once served as a vital connection between the Karnapara Canal and the Turag River, playing a crucial role in the local ecosystem. The housing projects were filling the water bodies identified in the Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

Bangladesh / Top News

Bamni canal / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

9h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

8h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

15h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

4h | Videos
Evaly will start refunding customers from January

Evaly will start refunding customers from January

2h | Videos
What is the identity of Iran-backed Yemeni group Houthi?

What is the identity of Iran-backed Yemeni group Houthi?

1h | Videos
Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

11h | Videos