All parties must come forward to combat climate change: Saber 

All parties must come forward to combat climate change as it is a global challenge, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (9 March).

He also highlighted the pivotal role artists can play in raising public awareness, after visiting as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of "Chalman", a solo exhibition on climate change and women held at Alok's Neighborhood Art Space Shala Gallery in the capital.

The minister underscored the importance of inspiring individuals to consider the impacts of climate change and take decisive action.

In response to a question, the minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating climate change in collaboration with the international community.

"Efforts include extensive afforestation, scaling up renewable energy production, and implementing adaptation measures for communities vulnerable to climate impacts," the minister said urging all segments of society to be proactive in addressing the adverse effects of climate change.

The event was attended by Ruxmini Reqvana Q Chowdhury, founder and director of Alokir The Neighborhood Art Space, renowned Bangla Academy awardee Noorjahan Bose, as well as artists, art critics, and cultural figures.

At the exhibition, US expatriate artist Monica Jahan Bose showcased the effects of climate change through a multi-dimensional presentation, including a three-channel video, saree installation art, and a performance involving women from the climate-vulnerable Katakhali village in Patuakhali.

These participants shared firsthand accounts of climate impacts on coastal regions, including crop damage caused by emissions from the thermal power plant in Payra.