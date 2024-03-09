All parties must come forward to combat climate change: Saber 

Environment

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 08:42 pm

Related News

All parties must come forward to combat climate change: Saber 

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 08:42 pm
All parties must come forward to combat climate change as it is a global challenge, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (9 March). Photo: Courtesy
All parties must come forward to combat climate change as it is a global challenge, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (9 March). Photo: Courtesy

All parties must come forward to combat climate change as it is a global challenge, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (9 March).

He also highlighted the pivotal role artists can play in raising public awareness, after visiting as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of "Chalman", a solo exhibition on climate change and women held at Alok's Neighborhood Art Space Shala Gallery in the capital.

The minister underscored the importance of inspiring individuals to consider the impacts of climate change and take decisive action.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to a question, the minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating climate change in collaboration with the international community. 

"Efforts include extensive afforestation, scaling up renewable energy production, and implementing adaptation measures for communities vulnerable to climate impacts," the minister said urging all segments of society to be proactive in addressing the adverse effects of climate change.

The event was attended by Ruxmini Reqvana Q Chowdhury, founder and director of Alokir The Neighborhood Art Space, renowned Bangla Academy awardee Noorjahan Bose, as well as artists, art critics, and cultural figures.

At the exhibition, US expatriate artist Monica Jahan Bose showcased the effects of climate change through a multi-dimensional presentation, including a three-channel video, saree installation art, and a performance involving women from the climate-vulnerable Katakhali village in Patuakhali. 

These participants shared firsthand accounts of climate impacts on coastal regions, including crop damage caused by emissions from the thermal power plant in Payra.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

12h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

38m | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

1h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

3h | Videos
Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

4h | Videos