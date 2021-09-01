Air pollution shortens Bangladeshi’s life expectancy by 5.4 yrs

File Photo: A man sprinkles water from a bottle in an effort to reduce the roadside dust at Postagola in the capital. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Air pollution, primarily from the burning fossil fuels, shortened the average Bangladeshi's life expectancy by 5.4 years, said a report of the University of Chicago's Air Quality Life Index (AQLI).

It displayed that the air pollution is imposing an impact greater than large health threats such as cigarette smoking, HIV/AIDS, unsafe water and sanitation in the country.

The report released on Wednesday by the university's Energy Policy Institute also stated that the average life expectancy of Dhaka residents is also shortened by 7.7 years due to the air pollution, compared to what it would be if the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines were met.

The particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration in Bangladesh's air is rising persistently and it has increased 15.3% since 1998.

At 65.5 micrograms per cubic metre (65.5 μg/m³) the country recorded the second-highest average concentration in the world in 2019 which exceeded the annual average particulate pollution level for both the country's own standard (15 μg/m³) and the WHO guideline (10 μg/m³).

The report noted that in each of the country's 64 districts, particulate pollution levels are at least three times higher than the WHO guideline.

The most polluted areas of the country are the divisions of Khulna and Rajshahi, where the average residents are exposed to pollution that is more than seven times higher than the WHO guideline, reducing the life expectancy by more than 6 years.

Even in Chittagong, where air quality is better than the national average, residents still lose 3.6 life-years, reads the report.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the average life expectancy in Bangladesh is currently 72.8 years, for women it is 74.5 years and for men 71.2 years.

For the third straight year, Bangladesh was named as the world's most polluted country for PM2.5 exposure in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures the air quality levels.

It highlighted the annual average PM2.5 concentrations in Bangladesh's air that was 77.1 micrograms per cubic metre in 2020, which is more than seven times higher than WHO target for annual exposure below 10 micrograms per cubic metre.