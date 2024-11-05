Adviser Rizwana unveils national air quality management action plan

Environment

BSS
05 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 04:46 pm

Related News

Adviser Rizwana unveils national air quality management action plan

It provides a roadmap for implementing stringent regulations and promoting cleaner technologies in industries, transportation, and urban development, she says

BSS
05 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 04:46 pm
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at the launching ceremony of &#039;Bangladesh National Air Quality Management Action Plan&#039; at the Department of Environment (DoE) on 5 November 2024. Photo: PID
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at the launching ceremony of 'Bangladesh National Air Quality Management Action Plan' at the Department of Environment (DoE) on 5 November 2024. Photo: PID

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (5 November) unveiled the national air quality management action plan saying the government developed it for strategic actions to tackle the sources of air pollution, improve air monitoring, and enhance enforcement mechanisms.

"It provides a roadmap for implementing stringent regulations and promoting cleaner technologies in industries, transportation, and urban development," the adviser said while addressing the launching ceremony of 'Bangladesh National Air Quality Management Action Plan' at the Department of Environment (DoE).

Rizwana said this action plan is a part of Bangladesh's broader strategy to achieve sustainable environmental targets, with a focus on reducing the alarming levels of pollution that affect both rural and urban areas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By prioritising cleaner air, the government reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and the well-being of future generations, she added.

The adviser said the government agencies, development partners, civil society, and the private sector must work together to ensure effective execution of the plan.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and World Bank Practice Manager Christian Peter, among others, addressed the event with Director General of the DoE Dr Abdul Hamid in the chair.

World Bank representative, high-level officials from various ministries, environmental organizations, academia, and media representatives were also attended the programme.

Discussions focused on the importance of integrating air quality management into national policies, adopting advanced monitoring technologies, and increasing public awareness about the health impacts of pollution.

Bangladesh

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / air quality

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

18m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

53m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos