ADB provides $292 million in loans to tackle river erosion, ensure clean water supply

Environment

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

ADB provides $292 million in loans to tackle river erosion, ensure clean water supply

ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting signed two separate agreements at the ERD office in the capital

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 07:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), one of the largest foreign lenders, on Tuesday inked two separate loan agreements worth $292 million with the Bangladesh government to finance different development projects on tackling river erosion across the country and to supply clean water in Dhaka.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the finance ministry, and Edimon Ginting, country director of the ADB, signed the agreements at the ERD office in the capital, according to a press release.

Of the deals, one worth $157 million will help mitigate flood and riverbank erosion risks, strengthen climate resilience, and promote knowledge-based solutions along the Jamuna, Padma, and Ganges Rivers, it said.

"This program supports the government's roadmap for long-term stabilisation of the river system in central Bangladesh through development and implementation of holistic planning strategies," said Edimon Ginting.

The program aims to protect 15,400 hectares of land from erosion and 5 lakh people from damages. It is expected to recover 8,000 hectares of char land, according to the release.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board will be the project executing agency, and the Department of Disaster Management is the implementing agency.

The other loan of $135 million is expected to improve access to and quality of inclusive water supply services, while promoting environmentally sustainable surface water supply in Dhaka.

The assistance will provide additional support to the ongoing $674.9 million Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply Project to which the ADB has a contribution of $250 million, Agence Française de Développement $64 million, and the European Investment Bank is providing $136 million.

Edimon Ginting said they would continue to help Bangladesh increase the use of surface water and develop the capacity to offer more efficient and quality water services in Bangladesh.

Banking

Asian Development Bank (ADB) / Water Supply / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

8h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

9h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

2h | Videos
Insurance companies in crisis

Insurance companies in crisis

2h | Videos
40 mile-long Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv

40 mile-long Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv

2h | Videos
Man's first artwork to be sent to the Moon

Man's first artwork to be sent to the Moon

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy