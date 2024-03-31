ADB to increase cooperation in Bangladesh climate actions: Environment minister

As Bangladesh is badly in need of resources to combat climate change, the Asian Development Bank will increase cooperation in Bangladesh for climate actions, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (31 March).

With a staggering requirement of $9 billion for climate action, the minister highlighted the government's allocation of $3.5 billion, earmarked for infrastructure development, disaster management, and education, reads a press release.

He said the government wants Bangladeshi projects assisted by international development partners.

The minister made the comments in a pivotal meeting with a delegation led by Asian Development Bank Vice President Fatima Yasmin at his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat. Edimon Ginting, the country director of ADB in Bangladesh, was also present.

Acknowledging the reluctance of the private sector to invest in adaptation efforts, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury stressed the importance of monetising adaptation and prioritising locally led initiatives.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of addressing transboundary air pollution, which accounts for 30% of air pollution in Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh affirmed its dedication to conducting research for the betterment of the global community.

In response, Asian Development Bank Vice President Fatima Yasmin expressed ADB's unwavering commitment to supporting Bangladesh in implementing crucial initiatives such as the Delta Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, and National Adaptation Plan.

She reaffirmed ADB's strong partnership with Bangladesh and its dedication to undertaking transformational projects with a heightened focus on climate change resilience. Out of the total allocation of $9.8 billion, ADB has pledged $2 billion specifically for Bangladesh, signifying its profound commitment to the nation's sustainable development goals.