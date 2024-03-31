ADB to increase cooperation in Bangladesh climate actions: Environment minister

Environment

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

ADB to increase cooperation in Bangladesh climate actions: Environment minister

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 05:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As Bangladesh is badly in need of resources to combat climate change, the Asian Development Bank will increase cooperation in Bangladesh for climate actions, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (31 March).

With a staggering requirement of $9 billion for climate action, the minister highlighted the government's allocation of $3.5 billion, earmarked for infrastructure development, disaster management, and education, reads a press release.

He said the government wants Bangladeshi projects assisted by international development partners.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister made the comments in a pivotal meeting with a delegation led by Asian Development Bank Vice President Fatima Yasmin at his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat. Edimon Ginting, the country director of ADB in Bangladesh, was also present.

Acknowledging the reluctance of the private sector to invest in adaptation efforts, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury stressed the importance of monetising adaptation and prioritising locally led initiatives.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of addressing transboundary air pollution, which accounts for 30% of air pollution in Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh affirmed its dedication to conducting research for the betterment of the global community.

In response, Asian Development Bank Vice President Fatima Yasmin expressed ADB's unwavering commitment to supporting Bangladesh in implementing crucial initiatives such as the Delta Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, and National Adaptation Plan.

She reaffirmed ADB's strong partnership with Bangladesh and its dedication to undertaking transformational projects with a heightened focus on climate change resilience. Out of the total allocation of $9.8 billion, ADB has pledged $2 billion specifically for Bangladesh, signifying its profound commitment to the nation's sustainable development goals.

Bangladesh / Top News

ADB / Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Asian Development Bank / climate action

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

2h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

52m | Videos
Labor to businessman

Labor to businessman

1h | Videos
Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

2h | Videos
Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

3h | Videos