ADB executive director visits Jashore's waste management, treatment centre

Environment

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 07:22 pm

Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Executive Director Sameer Kumar Khare visits waste management company on Thursday (10 August). Photo: TBS
Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Executive Director Sameer Kumar Khare visits waste management company on Thursday (10 August). Photo: TBS

The Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s Executive Director Sameer Kumar Khare visited a waste management and treatment centre in Jashore's Jhumjhumpur area on Thursday.

During this time, he visited the Integrated Landfill and Resource Recovery Facility (IL&RRF) operated by Skate Waste, a waste management company. 

He was accompanied by a delegation of senior officials of the ADB, among others. 

The ADB executive director lauded Skate Waste's innovative approach and initiative to tackle the challenges of waste management. 

He emphasised public-private collaboration in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. 

Pressing on the use of modern technology, he said waste management is a great threat to human life and the environment. 

"If we can reduce the direct human involvement here and connect modern technologies like artificial intelligence, we can quickly develop an efficient waste management business and role model," he added.

 

