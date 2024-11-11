7 plant species become extinct in Bangladesh: Plant Red List

BSS
11 November, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 04:33 pm

7 plant species become extinct in Bangladesh: Plant Red List

Rizwana Hasan said the Red List of 1,000 plant species has been prepared to ensure effective conservation and management of plant species in Bangladesh

Representational image of plants. Photo: Collected
Representational image of plants. Photo: Collected

Seven plant species have been found regionally extinct in Bangladesh, while five species become critically endangered, according the 'Plant Red List of Bangladesh' released today.

According to the red list, 271 species are minimally threatened, 256 species lack sufficient data, and 395 species are vulnerable, 127 are endangered, and 263 are near threatened. In addition, 70 species are classified as near threatened.

The Plant Red List of Bangladesh was developed under the Sustainable Forests and Livelihoods (SUFAL) of the Forest Department, funded by the World Bank.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan unveiled the book of the "Red List of Plants of Bangladesh" held at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwana Hasan said the Red List of 1,000 plant species has been prepared to ensure effective conservation and management of plant species in Bangladesh.

She added that this list has enabled an accurate assessment of endangered plant species.

The adviser said this initiative would support prioritising plant conservation and contribute to the government's biodiversity conservation goals.

She further noted that "The Encyclopedia of Flora and Fauna of Bangladesh" has documented 3,813 plant species, which require evaluation for future conservation efforts.

This list will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers and researchers, aiding in achieving environmental stability and promoting biodiversity conservation at national and international levels, Rizwana said.

She highlighted that the Red List of Plants would provide conservationists with essential data to guide conservation efforts and allocate resources effectively.

The environment adviser mentioned the development of special management strategies in five protected forest areas to reduce the impact of invasive plant species.

Research has identified 17 invasive plant species in Bangladesh, such as water hyacinth and Assam liana, which pose environmental threats, she said.

Additional Secretaries ASM Humayun Kabir, Fahmida Khanam and Tapan Kumar Biswas, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Senior Environmental Specialist of the World Bank Ishtiaq Sobhan, and IUCN representative Sarwar Alam were present at the event.

