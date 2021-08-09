4 fined to Tk7 lakh for illegal hill cutting in Chattogram

Environment

TBS report
09 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 03:19 pm

Representational Photo; Photo: Collected
Representational Photo; Photo: Collected

The Department of Environment (DOE) has fined four people with Tk6.90 lakh for cutting hills illegally in several places of Chattogram amid the torrential rain.

Allegations have been raised that hill grabbers are taking advantage of rain and cutting down hills in several places of the port city.

Upon allegations, DOE officials visited different areas of the city and found evidence of hill cutting.

Director Mohammad Nurullah Noori on Sunday ordered the four accused people to pay the fine after a hearing at the department's Chattogram metropolitan office.

During the hearing, Md Nurul Alam of Akbarshah area was fined Tk5 lakh for cutting hills at Jangule Salimpur area, Amina Begum of Kotwali area was fined Tk1 lakh, Md Jahidul Islam Jabed of Lalkhanbazar area was fined Tk50,000 and Sabina Begum of Lalkhanbazar area was fined Tk 40,000 for cutting hills.

Drives are underway against hill grabbers who were cutting hills, said the official.

