33 species of local fish now extinct: Livestock minister

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim said the number of local species that have gone extinct now stands at 33, thanks to various measures taken by the government to protect endangered species.

"Some 64 species were extinct earlier, but now 31 species of fish have been brought back, said the minister in response to a question from Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan in the Parliament on Thursday (3 November).

In response to the question of Morshed Alam of the ruling party, Rezaul said that due to climate change, increase in temperature, rising sea levels and salinity coastal fisheries are facing adverse effects.

"In addition, salt water intrusion into rivers is causing changes in freshwater fish and primary productivity. Fish habitat, migration and reproduction are affected due to global warming," he added.

Pointing out that the continuous deterioration of the climate is harming fish resources, the minister said that many behavioural characteristics of the fish are changing.

"The natural reproduction of fish is severely hampered. There is also a negative impact on fish species-diversity," he noted.