22 of 65 canals in Dhaka turned to plastic dumps: Study

Around 22 of 65 canals in the capital have been turned into dumping grounds due to plastic pollution, according to a study by the Center for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) green cities' initiative project.

The project titled, "Greening cities by reducing air and plastic pollution'', underlined the risk of more plastic being used thus producing more waste.

Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the CPD presented the research paper during a two-day seminar titled "Resilient and resurgent Bangladesh sustaining economic growth in a changing climate" – held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday. It was funded by the UKAID, London School of Economics (LSE) and University of Oxford organised the event.

Fahmida Khatun said Bangladesh imposed a ban on plastic shopping bags under the Environment Act 1995, which did not work out.

"Globally, it is estimated that plastic pollution accounts for $2.2 trillion annually in terms of environmental and social impairment. Each year, nearly $1.5 trillion is lost owing to changes in marine resources, oxygen, clean water, cultural and recreational significance and significant climate control," she added.

According to the study, Dhaka generates 646 tonnes of plastic waste every year, while 48% goes to landfills, 37% recycled, 12% goes into rivers and 3% in other places.

In Dhaka alone, the average consumption of plastic has increased from 9.2 kg annually in 2005 to 22.25 kg.

Due to lack of an adequate plastic recycling system, the amount of pollution is increasing along with the consumption of plastic. Various rivers are being polluted. In urban cities, high income households generate plastic wastes while lower income households generate mostly organic waste.

The study said major riverine sources, such as the Karnaphuli river contributes 39% of mismanaged plastic and the Rupsha river contributes 31.75%.

In Bangladesh, about 1 million metric tonnes of mismanaged plastics are generated every year around coastal areas.