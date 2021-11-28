1.42 lakh buildings in Chattogram vulnerable to earthquakes: Experts

Environment

28 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 08:25 pm

Related News

1.42 lakh buildings in Chattogram vulnerable to earthquakes: Experts

Authorities have to ensure building codes are properly followed

28 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

As many as 1.42 lakh buildings in Chattogram city are vulnerable to earthquakes and the government can help renovate the buildings to curb the risks by providing financial and other assistance, said experts.

"Out of 1.83 lakh buildings in Chattogram city, 1.42 lakh are at risk. The government can provide loans [to building owners] at zero interest so that they can make the risky buildings stronger soon," said Prof Md Jahangir Alam, vice chancellor of University of Science and Technology Chittagong, at a discussion meeting on earthquake awareness organised by the university on Sunday.

Out of 1,033 schools in the city, 740 are weak and susceptible to earthquakes. Plans need to be made soon to make these schools stronger, he added.

"At the same time, tables used in schools and colleges need to be strong enough so that they can be used as immediate shelter by students during earthquakes," the professor said, adding that "We have already submitted designs to the Ministry of Education of what the tables of educational institutions will look like, but we have not found it reflected or implemented at any school."

In many buildings, ground floor pillars are demolished to be used as private schools, posing great risk in earthquakes. So awareness should be created among teachers, guardians and others so as to avoid probable risks, he added.

"If we want to reach vision 2041, we must plan immediately to prevent earthquake disasters. Earthquake-prone buildings need to be identified and demolished and if they cannot be demolished they must be made stronger. Also, houses in the Chittagong Hill Tracts should be made of wood and bamboo," said Professor Jahangir.

According to the Earthquake Engineering Research Centre of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, multi-storied buildings constructed along the banks of the River Karnaphuli are at risk should there be an earthquake. So we have to be careful beforehand and ensure that building codes are followed properly, he said.

Jahangir Alam also said Chittagong Development Authority needs to be more vigilant. Only taking approval is not enough rather monitoring should be strengthened till the building is completed. Many build 8-story buildings with approval for 5-story ones. These buildings might be more affected by earthquakes. The hills of Bayezid-Faujdarhat road have been cut straight instead of making slopes.

Chattogram / Earthquakes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

1d | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

1d | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

1d | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 