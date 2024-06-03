100 'smart dustbins' to be installed in Gulshan; will sound alarm if anyone tries to steal it 

One hundred "smart dustbins" will be installed along different roads of the capital's Gulshan under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

Volunteer organisation BD Clean will install the dustbins which will sound an alarm automatically if anyone tries to steal it.

BD Clean took up this project on the occasion of its eighth anniversary.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam inaugurated the installation programme today (3 June).

Urging people to dispose of garbage in designated areas, the mayor said, "Carpets, mattresses, chairs, tables, and so much else pollutes canals and drains. Please don't litter in canals or drains."

He further said, "BD Clean has been working for a long time to build a clean city. In their eight years, more than 46,000 active members are working with 58 district teams and 157 upazila teams."