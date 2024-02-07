Environment minister urges Saudi Arabia to ease remittance transfer process

Bangladesh

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, paid a courtesy call on Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at his office at the secretariat on Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, paid a courtesy call on Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at his office at the secretariat on Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday urged the Saudi government to simplify the process of remittance transfers.

During a meeting with ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, the minister said simplifying the process would significantly benefit Bangladeshi expatriates.

The minister also sought Saudi cooperation to implement Bangladesh government's climate strategies.

He said collaboration between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia can lead to innovative solutions and accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future.

The Saudi ambassador said KSA has invested $3 billion for renewable energy in Bangladesh. 

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to bolstering cooperation with Bangladesh in environmental initiatives and expressed interest in exploring partnerships with Bangladesh on initiatives like renewable energy development, sustainable development goals, climate actions. 

During the meeting, discussions centered around enhancing bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh in the areas of environmental conservation, and climate change mitigation. 

Both parties expressed their commitment to fostering closer ties and collaboration in addressing pressing environmental challenges, leveraging mutual expertise and resources for sustainable development.
 

