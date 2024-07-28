Environment Minister urges to establish operational path for the loss and damage fund in COP29

Bangladesh

Press Release
28 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 04:11 pm

Related News

Environment Minister urges to establish operational path for the loss and damage fund in COP29

Environment Minister said climate change is an existential challenge, not just a threat

Press Release
28 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 04:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury urged all Parties to establish an operational path for the loss and damage fund to ensure timely disbursement of funds, reads a press release.

He also asked to take decisive actions, emphasizing the necessity to finalize the new climate finance goal, complete the Article 6 carbon market rules.

Environment Minister said this on 27 July while delivering a compelling speech at the closing session of the two-day Head of Delegation retreat program held in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. Minister Chowdhury was invited by the COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency designate, Minister Mukhtar Babayev, to represent the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in his address.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Environment Minister said climate change is an existential challenge, not just a threat. The severe and widespread impacts already being felt across various LDCs. He stressed that these adverse effects are only the beginning of a much longer list of challenges.

Saber Chowdhury noted the world is not aligned with the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature goal. He also called for the alignment of the next Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) with the 1.5-degree Celsius goal, stressing the importance of building trust among nations through clear support mechanisms for NDC implementation.

Looking ahead to the next COP 29 in Baku, he remarked, The next COP 29 in Baku will be a litmus test for the COP process, and there is no option of failing. Minister Chowdhury's speech resonated with the urgency and collaborative spirit needed to tackle climate change effectively.

Environment

environment / COP29

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

3h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

8h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

21h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos