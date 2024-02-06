Environment minister requests facilitating greater access for Bangladeshi products into EU market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 03:28 pm

Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury expressed his gratitude for the EU's continued partnership and assistance in advancing Bangladesh's environmental agenda. He reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to implementing sustainable practices and enhancing resilience to climate change impacts.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury requested increased cooperation from the EU to facilitate greater access for Bangladeshi products into the European Union market.

Highlighting the EU as Bangladesh's largest market, he also advocated for the relaxation of conditions favorable to Bangladesh.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said this today, while Charles Whitley, EU ambassador to Bangladesh, and Edwin Koekkoek, team leader for Green Inclusive Development and Social Protection at a EU Delegation, called on him at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat today (6 February).

The meeting centered around strengthening collaboration between the European Union and Bangladesh in environmental conservation, sustainable forestry, and climate change mitigation efforts.

Ambassador Whitley emphasised the EU's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its journey towards green and inclusive development, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. Koekkoek echoed these sentiments, underscoring the EU's readiness to provide technical expertise, financial assistance, and policy support to bolster Bangladesh's efforts in environmental protection and social welfare.

The discussions also touched upon ongoing projects and potential areas for further collaboration, including biodiversity conservation, renewable energy initiatives, and capacity-building programmes. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue working closely together to promote green, inclusive, and sustainable development in Bangladesh, in line with the shared objectives of the European Union and the Government of Bangladesh.

