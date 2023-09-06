Environment minister hospitalised with dengue

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after testing positive for dengue.

The minister was admitted to the hospital on 22 August and has been undergoing treatment at the Internal Medicine Department under the department head Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad.

Dr Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, associate professor of Internal Medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, told The Business Standard that the minister has now fully recovered.

"Following some minor follow-up procedures, he is expected to be discharged within a day or two," he added.

Dengue this year broke an all time record claiming so far 671 deaths with experts and officials accusing the city corporations of failure to discharge their responsibility in combating mosquitoes.

Entomologists found the conventional insecticides appeared ineffective against dengue Aedes mosquitoes saying they visibly developed a natural resistance to two traditional toxicants used to kill the deadly insects or destroy their larva.

Meanwhile, health officials and experts have stressed coordinated efforts and a national plan to battle the current onslaught of dengue.

