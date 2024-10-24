Environment adviser urges everyone to come forward for conservation of forests, wildlife

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has urged everyone to come forward for the conservation of wildlife and forests on 24 September. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has urged everyone to take steps for the conservation of forests and wildlife.

Speaking as the chief guest at a special discussion held at the Forest Department on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day 2024, the adviser emphasised the need for forest officials to work with courage and speed in protecting forests.

During the event, she advised officials to report any issues to their superiors and assured them that her door is always open for support.

She also mentioned plans to introduce risk allowances for forest officials and highlighted that planting native tree species is the primary responsibility of the Forest Department and urged forest guards to take timely action against illegal logging.

The adviser further noted that the presence of freshwater dolphins in our rivers and water bodies is an indicator of the health of our environment.

"To protect dolphins, it is essential to prevent water pollution and ensure the natural flow of rivers and wetlands," she said.

She called for increased public awareness and effective implementation of government initiatives.

She also emphasised the importance of involving local communities in dolphin conservation efforts.

At the event, the environmental adviser officially launched the website for the digitalization of the CITES Certification Process.

She also announced the results of a dolphin survey, which estimated the presence of about 636 groups or 1,352 Ganges river dolphins.

A dolphin exhibition and documentary were also presented at the event.

Many government officials, academics and researchers were present at the event.