Entrepreneurs urged to adopt new ideas, traditional approaches instead

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Entrepreneurs urged to adopt new ideas, traditional approaches instead

The two-day entrepreneurship festival features eight seminars and workshops.

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:26 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, at a programme in Chattogram, emphasised the need for businesses to adopt new ideas rather than sticking to traditional approaches.

"Chattogram's entrepreneurs were once leading in business, but now there is a lack of competition in the region to create successful entrepreneurs," he said at an entrepreneurship festival at The Peninsula Chittagong in the port city on Sunday.

The two-day festival features eight seminars and workshops where 35 entrepreneurs, experts, professionals, and academics joined as panellists.

Abdus Salam, the managing director of Asian Group, stressed the importance of hard work by youth, patience, and perseverance for achieving success in business.

He also encouraged young entrepreneurs to embrace the vast possibilities offered by modern technology, believing that with proper utilisation.

Mahbub-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Star Cineplex, said Youth possess enormous potential. Successful tech leaders maintain unwavering faith in their ideas.

He believes that if Bangladeshi youth work without fear of adversity, they can not only achieve personal success but also contribute to the country's economic prosperity.

Milton Das Bijoy, CEO of Media Graphy Advertising Ltd, one of the festival organisers, said the event aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience between seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs in Chattogram. The ultimate goal is to foster an entrepreneur-friendly environment across the country.

Abdul Quader, additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT), SM Abu Tayyab, managing director of Independent Apparels Limited, Manjurul Haque, chairman of Barcode Restaurant Group, Junior Sanjee country manager of Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Milton Das Vijay, CEO  of Media Graphy Advertising Ltd, were also present.

This event facilitated selected entrepreneurs to present their proposals to investors. Financial institutions also get a chance at the fest to invest in innovative projects by new entrepreneurs.

Two seminars were held on the first day of the event. Agamir Chattogram, in association with Bangladesh Live, Amar Office, and Media Graphy, arranged the event.

Chattogram / entrepreneurs / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

7h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

5h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

5h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

6h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon