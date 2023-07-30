Entrepreneurs urged to adopt new ideas, traditional approaches instead

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, at a programme in Chattogram, emphasised the need for businesses to adopt new ideas rather than sticking to traditional approaches.

"Chattogram's entrepreneurs were once leading in business, but now there is a lack of competition in the region to create successful entrepreneurs," he said at an entrepreneurship festival at The Peninsula Chittagong in the port city on Sunday.

The two-day festival features eight seminars and workshops where 35 entrepreneurs, experts, professionals, and academics joined as panellists.

Abdus Salam, the managing director of Asian Group, stressed the importance of hard work by youth, patience, and perseverance for achieving success in business.

He also encouraged young entrepreneurs to embrace the vast possibilities offered by modern technology, believing that with proper utilisation.

Mahbub-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Star Cineplex, said Youth possess enormous potential. Successful tech leaders maintain unwavering faith in their ideas.

He believes that if Bangladeshi youth work without fear of adversity, they can not only achieve personal success but also contribute to the country's economic prosperity.

Milton Das Bijoy, CEO of Media Graphy Advertising Ltd, one of the festival organisers, said the event aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience between seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs in Chattogram. The ultimate goal is to foster an entrepreneur-friendly environment across the country.

Abdul Quader, additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT), SM Abu Tayyab, managing director of Independent Apparels Limited, Manjurul Haque, chairman of Barcode Restaurant Group, Junior Sanjee country manager of Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Milton Das Vijay, CEO of Media Graphy Advertising Ltd, were also present.

This event facilitated selected entrepreneurs to present their proposals to investors. Financial institutions also get a chance at the fest to invest in innovative projects by new entrepreneurs.

Two seminars were held on the first day of the event. Agamir Chattogram, in association with Bangladesh Live, Amar Office, and Media Graphy, arranged the event.