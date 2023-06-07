Entangled in electric wire, bodies of mother and child found in Meherpur

A 27-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were found dead — entangled in electric wire — at their house in Harabhanga under Meherpur district's Gangni upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Taslima Khatun, wife of Mintu Chowdhury, and her daughter Mahi.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the bodies around 9:30 pm, said Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Gangni Police Station.

Primarily it was suspected that Taslima and her daughter died after coming in contact with live electric wire.

However, neighbours said that Mintu married another woman a week ago, and he and Taslima had been having fights over the issue.

Taslima was Mintu's second wife, they said.

Police sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The actual reason behind the deaths could be known after autopsy," said OC.