Bangladesh

UNB
13 September, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 10:22 am

Ensuring tourists’ safety: CCTV to be used for surveillance in Cox's Bazar

The decision came from a views-exchange meeting, held at Tourist Police’s Cox’s Bazar Regional Office on Tuesday

UNB
13 September, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 10:22 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The local administration has decided to bring Cox's Bazar district town under CCTV surveillance to ensure tourists' safety.

The decision came from a views-exchange meeting, held at Tourist Police's Cox's Bazar Regional Office on Tuesday evening.

Abul Kalam Siddique, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Tourist Police, said the initiative has been taken to curb crime in the area. It will also help identify and arrest the criminals, he said.

Besides, he also urged owners of hotels and motels located in the district town not to rent out hotel rooms without national identity cards.

Issuing a warning, the DIG of Tourist Police said legal action will be taken against owners of hotel and motels if they are found involved in violating the order.

Additional DIG of Tourist Police Bidhan Tripura, Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahfuzul Islam, President of Cox's Bazar Hotel Owners Association Abul Kashem Shikdar and others were present at the meeting.

