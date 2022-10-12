Ensuring antibiotic free food is now the key challenge for safe food: Agriculture experts

MAS Additives and CTC Global have jointly organised a seminar titled "A New Era of Bacterial Control & Gut Balancing" on Wednesday at a city hotel.

During the event, professor Dr Md Bahanur Rahman, Department of Microbiology and Hygiene at Bangladesh Agriculture University said that without antibiotics, we can't call a food safe food.

The experts also observed that to prevent antimicrobial resistance, Bacteriophage could be a most effective solution.

According to the experts the key challenge now is to minimise the presence of antibiotics as much as possible.

Bahanur Rahman also said, "Various kinds of bacteria have been multi-drug resistance resulting in a rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The most effective solution against this AMR is Bacteriophage."

Dr Bahanur also elaborated the working mechanism of Bacteriophage throughout the discussion highlighting issues of isolation and purification of Bacteriophage in the laboratory of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).

Sales Director of CTC GLOBAL Dr Celeb Lee introduced the new product in his speech.

"XCELSIO is a leading Bacteriophage feed additive that kills the targeted bacteria in just 10 to 20 minutes and it works very fast and strongly while it's biggest feature is its mode of action which is not only in the gut but also in the different farms sites," he said.

He said the product reduces FCR in chickens, increases meat, egg production as well as reduces mortality.

CTC GLOBAL's product XCELSIO is marketed in Bangladesh by MAS Bangladesh.

Dr Md Riazul Islam, CEO, Md Hamidullah, GM (Operation), Dr Md. Rafiqul Islam, GM (Sales & Marketing), Md. Badal Hossain, Manager (Operation), Dr. Abdullah Al Noman, (Business Manager), Dr Noor Mohammad, (Business Development Manager), also spoke on the occasion.