Ensuring accountability, good governance in every sector is crucial

Promoting accountability and establishing good governance in all sectors should be a key focus for the interim government.

While major brands and business leaders in other countries typically avoid political involvement, many businessmen in Bangladesh are heavily engaged in politics. This dual role creates conflicts of interest, blurring the lines between business and politics and fostering corruption.

I think businessmen should stay away from politics to prevent conflicts of interest. There should be no division among traders, and they should refrain from political party involvement.

There is an urgent need to establish a society free from corruption. People expect the new government to ensure accountability and good governance. By doing so, we can solve many of our issues.

Economic freedom must be acknowledged as a primary concern. After achieving an accountable government and implementing good governance, our next major focus should be on economic liberation.

In recent years, businessmen in Bangladesh have encountered numerous challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and political unrest. Despite these hurdles, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have demonstrated remarkable resilience.

We now need a clear roadmap for the future. The hardships we've faced should serve as lessons. We must look forward, learn from the past, and move forward.

Bangladesh has experienced a significant lack of good governance over the past 50 years. To overcome this, we need patience and tolerance, and we must take the necessary steps to ensure that good governance prevails.

Amirul Haque spoke with TBS's Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury