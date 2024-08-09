Ensuring accountability, good governance in every sector is crucial

Bangladesh

Mohammed Amirul Haque, Chairman, Seacom Group
09 August, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 09:16 am

Related News

Ensuring accountability, good governance in every sector is crucial

Mohammed Amirul Haque, Chairman, Seacom Group
09 August, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 09:16 am
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Promoting accountability and establishing good governance in all sectors should be a key focus for the interim government.

While major brands and business leaders in other countries typically avoid political involvement, many businessmen in Bangladesh are heavily engaged in politics. This dual role creates conflicts of interest, blurring the lines between business and politics and fostering corruption.

I think businessmen should stay away from politics to prevent conflicts of interest. There should be no division among traders, and they should refrain from political party involvement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There is an urgent need to establish a society free from corruption. People expect the new government to ensure accountability and good governance. By doing so, we can solve many of our issues.

Economic freedom must be acknowledged as a primary concern. After achieving an accountable government and implementing good governance, our next major focus should be on economic liberation.

In recent years, businessmen in Bangladesh have encountered numerous challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and political unrest. Despite these hurdles, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have demonstrated remarkable resilience.

We now need a clear roadmap for the future. The hardships we've faced should serve as lessons. We must look forward, learn from the past, and move forward.

Bangladesh has experienced a significant lack of good governance over the past 50 years. To overcome this, we need patience and tolerance, and we must take the necessary steps to ensure that good governance prevails.

Amirul Haque spoke with TBS's Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury

Top News

accountability / Governance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

59m | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

Now | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

15h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

12h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

13h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

13h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

15h | Videos