Ensure VVIPs security with advanced IT training, excellence: President

President M Abdul Hamid today put emphasis on advanced training for the PGR members in various fields, including information technology (IT) with strategic excellence to ensure the VVIPs security.

"Every member of the PGR needs to be more vigilant and efficient so that they can deal with any adverse situation immediately and efficiently," he said while virtually attending the 47th founding anniversary of the President Guard Regiment (PGR) at the Dhaka Cantonment, joining from Bangabhaban this afternoon.

The head of state said with the rapid development of science and technology, militant-terrorists around the world are changing the nature of their activities and crimes while they are relying on technology for communication and crime prevention.

He said the main responsibility of PGR is to ensure comprehensive, integrated and perfect security for the VVIPs, but along with security, the VVIPs public relation issue also needs to be considered very seriously.

"Keep in mind, your engagement is to ensure maximum security with involving mass people, not by creating any distance from the people," added the President.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the 'President Guard Regiment' (PGR) on 5 July 1975 as an example of his foresight to ensure the security of the state's most important personalities since the independence.

In course of time, the President said the PGR has gained recognition as an orderly, full-fledged and independent organization today due to tireless efforts of the PGR members along with the enhanced scope of responsibilities and changed organizational structure of it.

He lauded the role of this PGR member for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic as well as in the changed circumstances of life and living conditions in Bangladesh.

Describing the activities of this specialized force PGR as sacred, important, glorious and touching, the President hoped, "Your concentration, sense of discipline and above all, awareness and skill towards duty are highly commendable."

Abdul Hamid instructed the PGR members to play a strong role in safeguarding the regiment's acquired glory by fulfilling all the responsibilities entrusted to them by the PGR members who have full confidence in the 'Chain of Command'.

The President extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the members of PGR and prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of all its martyrs and deceased soldiers.

Secretaries concerned, PGR commanders and senior military and civil officials were present on the occasion.