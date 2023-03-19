Ensure stability to smoothen Bangladesh's development journey: PM Hasina to RAB

Bangladesh

BSS
19 March, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 01:40 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to play an effective role in maintaining peace, security and stability to smoothen Bangladesh's journey towards a developed and prosperous country by 2026.

"We have to forward as developed country. We have time as we will start journey as a developed country by 2026. We're preparing from now on. So, we have to maintain peace, security and stability in the country," she said

The premier also asked the law enforcement agencies particularly the RAB to be vigilant as none can stockpile food and make its adulteration on Ramadan alongside focusing robustly on eliminating drug abuse, teen-gang culture and cyber crime from the society.

Take cybercriminals to task: PM Hasina asks law enforcers

She was addressing a programme as the chief guest marking the 19th founding anniversary of RAB at its headquarters in the city's Kurmitola area on Sunday (19 March).

The prime minister highly appreciated the RAB's activities in successfully tackling terrorism, militancy and piracy in Bangladesh's most important place the Sundarban.

She said: "I believe, the force will play role likewise the past with due dutifulness, effectiveness and activeness to maintain peace and stability of the country."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Director General (DG) of RAB M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the function.

The premier's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md Aminul Islam Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were present on the dais.

A video documentary on the activities of the RAB was also screened at the function.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has totally changed in the last 14 years as her government has been able to make massive socio-economic and overall development since 2009, confronting many hurdles including man-made disasters such as arson terrorism.

The premier said a section of people don't see any development in the country and is out to malign the country's image by making false complaints to foreigners.

Referring to sanction on RAB by a country due to ill attempt of that section of people, she said they have first attempted to tarnish the image of the organisation which is working with efficiency.

"I know, a few days back, a country imposed a sanction on the RAB and many had become panicked. I have told them there is nothing to be worried about," she said.

Teen gangs must be stopped: PM

The premier said her government always ensures punishment for misdeeds and awards good works despite many developed countries not doing so.

"We have held trials of any crime in our country. Don't be upset with others' words rather go forward with self-dignity and confidence," she added.

The premier reiterated her commitment to making a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041 confronting all the odds.

She raised a question, saying, "The people who do not see the country's development, what they did in the 29 years after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

PM Hasina / RAB

