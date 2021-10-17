Ensure the safety of Hindu businessmen: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has called on the government to ensure the safety of Hindu businessmen and their businesses citing reports of attacks against the minority community in recent days.

The apex trade organisation of the country also condemned the violent attacks on Hindu businessmen after reports of alleged desecration of the Quran in Cumilla went viral on social media, according to a press statement on Sunday.

"Hindu businessmen from several districts have informed us that they and their shops, businesses were attacked," said FBCCI.

"As the top trade body of the country, we condemn these attacks."

"We also urge the public administration ministry, the home ministry, local administration, and law enforcement forces to take immediate steps in ensuring the safety of Hindu businessmen and their businesses," added FBCCI.

The trade body continued, "[The people of] Bangladesh believes in the spirit of secularism. A cooperative and friendly relation between people of all religion, including Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists have always existed in the country."

