Ensure proper spending of public money: President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday underlined the need for ensuring that the public money is spent properly.

He said this when Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury presented the annual audit and account report to him at Bangabhaban, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

Sahabuddin said the importance of audit to ensure discipline in the financial sector is immense.

Besides, the president directed the authorities concerned to be more proactive in resolving audit objections.

The CAG briefed the president about various aspects of the report.

He submitted 47 audit and accounting reports to the president.

President's office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam were also present.