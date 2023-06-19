Ensure next general election is free and fair: President urges EC

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

Ensure next general election is free and fair: President urges EC

UNB
19 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:24 pm
Ensure next general election is free and fair: President urges EC

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday called upon the Election Commission, the political parties and candidates as well to ensure that the upcoming general election is fair and participatory.

During a courtesy call paid by the Election Commission (EC) delegation led by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal at the Bangabhaban, the president said all-out co-operation, including keeping law and order, will be given to the EC to ensure a peaceful environment during polling.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Necessary steps should be taken to identify the risky centres ahead of the polls to make the voting fair and peaceful, the president was quoted as saying.

He also expressed hope that the current EC will be able to complete all the elections in the country in a fair and orderly manner.

During the meeting, the CEC congratulated the president on taking over the office as the country's head of the state.

Habibul said since taking over the responsibility the EC has been making all efforts to make voting fair and peaceful in all elections including the local government ones.

He said that electronic voting machines are being used successfully in elections except for some technical errors. Besides, the executives are providing all-out support.

He also said that the electoral area has already been finalised while the process of finalising polling centres is going on.

The CEC sought the cooperation and guidance of the president to conduct the upcoming national election in a fair and peaceful manner.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (retd), Begum Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam were also present.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.

Top News

election / President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

32m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline