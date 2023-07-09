Ensure free dengue testing and treatment: GM Quader

UNB
09 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:13 pm

Ensure free dengue testing and treatment: GM Quader

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The situation of dengue across the country is worsening day by day, so the government and private hospitals should ensure free dengue testing and treatment with government assistance, Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition Ghulam Muhammad Quader has said.

"Besides, action should be taken against those who cannot control the dengue situation due to failure and incoordination. If there is evidence of corruption, action should be taken against them," he added.

In a statement, Jatiya Party Chairman quoted the media as saying that 820 patients were admitted to the hospital with dengue in one day on Saturday (8 July).

This is the highest in terms of numbers this year.

Official data showed that 67 people died of dengue till 8 July. But, people think this number is quite high.

According to the data, 2,502 dengue patients, including 1,773 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 12,118 dengue cases, 9,549 recoveries. Last year 281 patients died due to dengue.

Quader, who became the party chairman after the death of his brother HM Ershad also said, "The year 2019 had the highest dengue death toll in history. That year, 21 out of 98 wards of the capital were at high risk of dengue. But this year, 55 out of 98 wards of the capital are at high risk of dengue, according to the government survey. This actually proves the dire situation of dengue."

He said there is no effective action from the government to tackle the dengue outbreak.

Besides, doubts have arisen among the common people about the efficacy of the medicine which is being spread to eradicate dengue, he added.

If the dengue situation is not controlled now, its consequences will become more dire in the future, he mentioned.

"The people of the country are already in dire straits due to rising commodity prices. Therefore free dengue disease testing and treatment should be ensured," GM Quader said.

