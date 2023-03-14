'Enjoying her own recipe for tea': CNN's Richard Quest tweets photo with PM Hasina

Renowned British journalist and CNN's International Business Correspondent Richard Quest tweeted a photo with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (13 March).

The tweet read: "I am enjoying her own recipe for tea: ginger, cardamon, honey and host of spices."

The photo was taken in Dhaka during Quest's visit.

I am enjoying her own recipe for tea: ginger, cardamon, honey and host of spices. pic.twitter.com/oQvL9kZr6g— Richard Quest (@richardquest) March 13, 2023

In another tweet with a photo, the anchor of "Quest Means Business" on CNN wrote: "Thank you #bangladesh for warmth and hospitality. This was my first visit to your country: it won't be my last.

"You can see my interview with the prime minister on @questCNN next week."