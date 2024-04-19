Engineer killed as bus crashes through security wall of HSIA's third terminal

A civil aviation engineer was killed when a bus lost control and crashed through the security wall of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal on Friday (19 April) morning.

"The deceased, Maidul Islam Siddiqui, was a senior deputy assistant engineer at Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and resident of Bogura," said Alomgir Gazi, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Airport Police Station.

"Around 10am, a bus of Raida Paribahan lost control and broke the security wall of the third terminal, and hit Maidul, who was riding a motorcycle. Later, Maidul was sent to Kurmitola General Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

"The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy," the OC added.

The police official said the bus has been seized, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and helper of the bus.