Engine of Karnaphuli Express derailed in Chattogram

The engine of Karnaphuli Express derailed after hitting a shunting engine in Chattogram's Sitakunda area. The incident left three people, including two train drivers, injured.

The accident took place at the Faujdarhat Cadet College area of Sitakunda at around 7:10pm on Wednesday (7 February).

ASI Mohammad Hasan of Faujdarhat Railway Police Outpost told The Business Standard, "The Chatoogram-bound Karnfuli Express train from Dhaka crossed Faujdarhat at 7pm and hit a shunting engine in front of it."

"That engine was running slowly on the same line. At present, rail communication is closed on the Chattogram-bound line. We are working to normalise communication," he added.

Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer Mohammad Shahidullah said that two engine drivers and an assistant were injured in the incident. They were brought to Chittagong Railway Hospital.

At present, the down lane (Chattogram-bound lane) is closed.

However, the rail communication on the upline (Dhakamukhi lane) is normal.