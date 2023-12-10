Many countries indulging in double standards in name of human rights: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on 10 Dec recommended the national human rights commission to incorporate the influential personalities and opinion leaders in the process of establishing human rights. Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday urged the international community to ensure permanent solutions to all kinds of conflicts and stand by the under-privileged and oppressed people.

"Not war, all sorts of problems can be resolved only through discussions," he told a programme marking Human Rights Day 2023.

Referring to the indiscriminate killing of civilians, children and massive destruction in Palestine and the Russia-Ukraine war, the president expressed profound shock and concern over the conflicts and at the same time strongly condemned the barbaric attacks by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine.

President Shahabuddin thanked the government of Qatar for its recent ceasefire initiative in the trouble-prone Gaza of Palestine.

He hoped that all countries, human rights bodies and rights activists, irrespective of party, religion and caste affiliations, would raise their voices in protest against the human rights violation across the globe.

The president said, "Human rights are eternal and universal . . . But unfortunately, many countries and organisations are indulging in double standards in the name of human rights."

The Head of State advised all rights bodies to be always vigilant in protecting human rights.

"The human rights commission must stand up for the oppressed and against the oppressors irrespective of the party affiliations, big or small and the rich or the poor," the president added.

He emphasised increasing the practice of human rights in all parts of society and state, including family, educational institutions and workplace.

The president said the HR commission should stand by the oppressed and continue all efforts to punish the oppressors so that the commission can become a symbol of trust and confidence to the exploited people and the victims.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed and NHRC's Full-time Member Md Selim Reza also spoke.

A documentary of NHRC was screened on the occasion.