Enforced disappearance to silence the opposition is a human rights violation: Gono Forum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 09:35 pm

Enforced disappearance using state force to silence the opposition is a violation of human rights and the act of 'disappearing' citizens is heinous, a statement said. 

"The present fascist government that illegally took over power is responsible for every victim of enforced disappearance and the trial will be conducted in this country," a press statement issued by Gono Forum said on Tuesday.  

In the statement, Gono Forum President Mostafa Mohsin Montu, and General Secretary (Senior) Adv Subrata Chowdhury, said the families of the victims do not know whether their dear ones are alive or not.

"Recently two victims of enforced disappearance described the hidden state torture cell 'Aynaghar'. The state has not yet provided any explanation regarding it," the statement said.

All activists of the opposition, social movements, human rights and other activists, have been in anxiety fearing enforced disappearance.    

To prevent incidents of enforced disappearances, the United Nations on 23 December 2010 implemented an instrument, 'International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance'. The instrument says enforced disappearance is when law enforcement denies picking up a person, and the person is not produced before a court or if the person remains missing. Today (30 August) is the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Photo: Collected

