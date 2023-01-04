Zanendra Nath new Petrobangla chairman

Additional Secretary Zanendra Nath Sarker joined as the new chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on Wednesday on deputation, a press release said.

Zanendra Nath replaced Nazmul Ahsan, who served Petrobangla from 6 December 2021 till 15 December 2022.

Before joining Petrobangla, Zanendra Nath served as the additional secretary in the industries ministry.

He joined the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) in April 1993.

During his long and versatile career, he served in the Ministry of Industries, Civil Aviation and Tourism and Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) in different positions.

He did his post-graduation from the Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department of Rajshahi University.

He obtained his MBA from National University and LLB from Bangladesh Open University.

Zanendra Nath Sarker wrote many books on land law, service rules, rules of disciplinary appeals and power and functions of executive magistrates.