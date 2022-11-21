WZPDCL now wants to hike electricity price by 20% at consumer level

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has received an application from West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) to raise electricity prices at the consumer level hours after a hike in bulk electricity prices.



WZPDCL which supplies electricity to 21 southwestern districts including Khulna and Barishal, proposed the commission to increase electricity price by 20% at the consumer level Monday (21 November).

Confirming the development to The Business Standard, WZPDCL Managing Director Azharul Islam said they have made the proposal considering the impact of increased bulk price on the sale at consumer level.

When asked, Managing Director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Bikash Dewan said they have not applied yet but are preparing to send an application.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the increase in bulk electricity prices will not have any effect on the consumer level. He said the electricity price at consumer level will not be increased for now.

Apart from the Power Development Board (PDB), the Rural Electrification Board (REB), DESCO in Dhaka, DPDC and WZPDCL in the southwest and Nesco in the north distribute electricity.

Wholesale electricity prices were hiked by 19.92% on Monday from Tk5.17 paisa per unit to Tk6.20.