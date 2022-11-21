WZPDCL now wants to hike electricity price by 20% at consumer level

Energy

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

WZPDCL now wants to hike electricity price by 20% at consumer level

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has received an application from West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) to raise electricity prices at the consumer level hours after a hike in bulk electricity prices.  
 
WZPDCL which supplies electricity to 21 southwestern districts including Khulna and Barishal, proposed the commission to increase electricity price by 20% at the consumer level Monday (21 November). 

Confirming the development to The Business Standard, WZPDCL Managing Director Azharul Islam said they have made the proposal considering the impact of increased bulk price on the sale at consumer level.

When asked, Managing Director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Bikash Dewan said they have not applied yet but are preparing to send an application.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the increase in bulk electricity prices will not have any effect on the consumer level. He said the electricity price at consumer level will not be increased for now.

Apart from the Power Development Board (PDB), the Rural Electrification Board (REB), DESCO in Dhaka, DPDC and WZPDCL in the southwest and Nesco in the north distribute electricity.

Wholesale electricity prices were hiked by 19.92% on Monday from Tk5.17 paisa per unit to Tk6.20.

Bangladesh / Top News

Electricity / WZPDCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

10h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

6m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

1h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

22h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'