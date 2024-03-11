'World's longest OTP' haunts Bangladesh's prepaid electricity consumers

Three-hundred and twenty characters. That's how many digits Salah Uddin Mahmud, a resident of the capital’s Shonir Akhra, was sent on his phone as a one-time-password (OTP) to top up his prepaid electricity balance. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

This is how many digits Salah Uddin Mahmud, a resident of the capital's Shonir Akhra, was sent on his phone as a one-time-password (OTP) to top up his prepaid electricity balance.

Salahuddin had almost run out of balance and worried that his house would be plunged into darkness.

After digitally transferring the balance into his prepaid meter card, he waited for OTP.

He would have to manually enter this into the meter and the work would be done.

Normally, the OTP would be twenty characters and the entire process would take less than a minute.

But this time, the 360 characters came as a shock.

An OTP barely exceeds 20 characters, but Salahuddin's electricity producers seemed like they were gunning for a record.

Reading it off his phone and entering it by hand became an arduous task.

Salahuddin then decided to make a print out of OTP code and then have someone read it out to him. A few seconds work turned to hours.

Many people have faced this situation.

Data from 2022 shows that there are currently 51.7 lakh consumers who use the prepaid meter system.

Many among these across the country have begun complaining of OTPs codes exceeding 200 characters.

Taking to social media, Aseem Talukder from Sylhet, wrote, "I don't understand why it takes 240, 320, 350 to 360 digits to recharge a normal metre. In the name of digitalisation, how can someone come up with such a way to increase the harassment of common people? Do they not have any common sense?"

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mohammed Tariqul Hoque, chief engineer of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), said, "Many times the customer has to face such problems when there is a change in electricity tariff or price, increase in load, new connections or any kind of internal changes.''

Tariqul also said they had a new plan for meter transition – from pre-paid meter to Advance meter infrastructure (AMI) – which would make paying bills easier in the coming days.

But this path to improved service is only irking those waiting to be served.

"I am a person of little education. I don't understand how to deal with so many numbers. I tried and after saying I made a mistake twice, the meter was locked. Now I have to wait for someone else to come from the electricity office and do this simple task for me," said Ali Ahmad, a Chattogram resident.

Zainul Abedin, a resident of Savar's Nama Genda area, said, "In my house, the electricity meter is under the stairs. Earlier, I used to recharge the meter by pressing 20 digits, now I am being sent over 240 digits. I made a mistake the first two times and the meter was locked. The tenants of my house are also facing the same problem.

"What kind of digitalisation is this?"

A PBD official, breaking down the reason, said all customer data is updated at the beginning of the year.

"The reason for using such a large number is that each number represents the customer's name, category, etc information. These encrypted texts are stored on the servers of the distribution companies. If there is no need to update any new data, it can be recharged with 20 digits," he said.

He, however, said the problem would not resurface until the next price change.

Pre-paid meters were introduced in 2011 to create an automatic billing facility.

Currently pre-paid meters underwent further modernisation and were connected to online smart prepayment meters.

According to the 2022 data of the power ministry, the total number of electricity consumers in the country till July last year was 4.31 crore.

A total of 11.85% of electricity consumers of the country are covered by prepaid meters.

Six electricity distribution companies are working to install prepaid meters in the country.

These are the Bangladesh Electricity Development Board (BPDB), the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO), the West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (wzpdlc) and the Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO).

Six projects are underway to continue the installation of prepaid meters.