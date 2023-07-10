Workers have little involvement in illegal gas connection: Titas Gas MD

Workers have little involvement in illegal gas connection, as most connecting lines have been installed by outsiders, including local political leaders, supporters of local lawmakers and welding technicians, said Managing Director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited Md Haronur Rashid Mullah.

Addressing a press conference in the capital's Titas Gas Bhaban on Monday, Haronur Rashid said, "Media often talks about Titas Gas employees' alleged involvement with illegal gas connection, but they could hardly catch my staff red handed."

He added, "Due to our zero-tolerance commitment to illegal gas use, we have taken action against 228 employees for their involvement. Of these, 8 were fired, and 16 were suspended."

Besides, the licenses of 55-60 contractors were cancelled based on the alleged involvement in illegal connections, he said.

Presenting a description of the gas company's activities against illegal gas connections, Titas Gas managing director said his organisation, from October 2021 to June 2023, conducted a total of 28,398 operations at a cost of Tk6.46 crore against illegal connections and bill defaulters.

"We removed 6.02 lakh burner connections and 1,091 industrial, commercial, captive and CNG connections for illegal use and bill defaulters," he said.

During this time, Titas Gas charged Tk312.81 crore as extra bills and Tk91.25 crore as fines, he noted.

Titas Gas is responsible for distributing natural gas through pipelines across the capital city Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

It has around 28.74 lakh gas connections in these two divisions, reads its official data.

Among others, Titas Gas Chief Executive was accompanied by its General Manager (Metro Dhaka Marketing Division- North) Md. Emam Uddin Sheikh and General Manager (Finance Division) Arpana Islam.