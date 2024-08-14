Why Bangladesh needs to pay more attention to building energy issues

AI can reduce operating expenses by 15-20%, increase the efficiency of renewable energy by up to 20%, and decrease unscheduled outages by 30%. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh, a rapidly progressing country in South Asia, has a severe situation: the energy inefficiency of its buildings. As urbanisation speeds up and the population grows rapidly, the need for energy is increasing dramatically.

Within this environment, the lack of efficiency in the utilisation of energy in buildings becomes a crucial matter that demands urgent and consistent focus. Tackling this problem is crucial not just for ensuring sustainable development but also for promoting the economic, social, and environmental benefit of the nation.

Buildings are substantial consumers of energy. Residential, commercial, and institutional constructions all contribute significantly to the country's overall energy use. Inefficient consumption practices in Bangladesh result in resource wastage and higher energy expenses. Inadequately designed structures impose a significant load on the national power grid, which is already under considerable strain. The frequency of regular power shortages and blackouts throughout the nation highlights the pressing need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings.

Poor design and construction techniques are a major contributing factor to energy inefficiency in buildings. A significant number of buildings in Bangladesh are created without considering the principles of energy efficiency. Conventional construction techniques, combined with a limited understanding of energy-efficient architecture, lead to buildings that necessitate excessive energy consumption for heating, cooling, and lighting. The situation is worsened by the excessive temperature of Bangladesh, which necessitates heavy dependence on air conditioning and artificial lighting in buildings to ensure acceptable inside conditions.

Aside from design and construction considerations, the choice of materials in building construction is also essential in determining energy efficiency. A significant number of buildings in Bangladesh are built using materials that exhibit inadequate thermal efficiency. These materials have a high thermal conductivity, which hinders the ability to maintain appropriate indoor temperatures without using a significant amount of energy. By employing energy-efficient materials, such as insulation and reflective roofs, the amount of energy needed for cooling buildings can be greatly diminished.

Insufficient maintenance and retrofitting of current buildings are additional significant factors that contribute to energy inefficiency. Old structures, specifically, frequently possess antiquated systems that lack energy efficiency. Implementing contemporary, energy-efficient technologies in these buildings can result in significant reductions in energy use. Nevertheless, achieving this goal necessitates substantial financial commitment and a collaborative endeavour from both the public and private entities.

Addressing energy difficulties in buildings is crucial not only for economic reasons but also for other significant factors. Energy-efficient buildings can promote environmental sustainability by minimising the release of greenhouse gas emissions. Bangladesh has a significant susceptibility to the effects of climate change, such as the escalation of sea levels, heightened occurrence of severe weather phenomena, and alterations in precipitation patterns. Enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings in Bangladesh can effectively diminish its carbon footprint and alleviate certain detrimental consequences of climate change.

Furthermore, energy-efficient buildings yield substantial societal advantages. They offer enhanced comfort and promote better living and working conditions. Enhanced indoor air quality, superior thermal comfort, and sufficient natural lighting contribute to the well-being and productivity of individuals. For example, schools and hospitals that have higher energy efficiency can provide more favourable conditions for education and recovery, respectively.

Bangladesh needs to come up with a broad and varied plan to deal with energy problems in buildings. Basically, there needs to be a lot of rules and laws that encourage building and maintaining houses in a way that uses less energy. This includes making sure that new buildings meet certain energy performance standards, encouraging the use of energy-efficient technologies and materials, and setting up a way for old buildings to be checked and improved on a regular basis.

Education and awareness hold equal significance. It is important to educate architects, engineers, builders, and the public on the advantages of energy-efficient buildings and the specific methods and technologies that can be used to attain these advantages. Incorporating energy efficiency into the curriculum of architecture and engineering programs may guarantee that upcoming professionals possess the essential knowledge and abilities.

Moreover, the provision of financial incentives and support mechanisms can have a pivotal impact on the promotion of energy efficiency. Government incentives such as subsidies, low-interest loans, and grants can incentivise homes and companies to make investments in energy-efficient building and retrofitting, hence promoting energy-saving measures. Public-private partnerships can also play a crucial role in mobilising the required resources and expertise.

Innovation and research are also very important parts of the answer. Setting aside money to develop and use new technologies and building methods that use less energy can make a big difference in the progress made in this area. Bangladesh will move faster towards building more energy-efficient buildings if it forms relationships with foreign groups and uses global best practices.

In the end, it is very important for Bangladesh to put energy problems in buildings at the top of its list of priorities. This is a necessary step towards sustainable growth, which is good for the economy, the environment, and society as a whole. Bangladesh could make a lot of progress in making its buildings more energy efficient by putting in place strict rules, raising knowledge, providing financial incentives, and encouraging new ideas. This would not only make the national energy system less stressed, but it would also help the country have a better, more stable future.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.