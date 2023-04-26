Why are so many gas pipeline leakages reported suddenly?

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
26 April, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

Why are so many gas pipeline leakages reported suddenly?

Eyamin Sajid
26 April, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 11:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

When residents of different parts of Dhaka city became worried over the smell of gas leaking from pipelines on Monday, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company advised people not to panic in a notice.

Yesterday, Titas Gas officials told TBS that the smell of gas was more prevalent than usual because the pressure of gas in the domestic lines increased as supply fell in lines connected to industries and power plants dropped during holidays.

The situation has been brought under control by reducing gas pressure in the pipeline from District Regulating Stations (DRS), from where gas enters into Dhaka, Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, managing director of Titas Gas, told TBS.

However, the data of daily gas production of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla), shows a different picture.

On 20 April, the total gas production was 2,842 million cubic feet (mmcf) which dropped to 2,124mmcf on Monday, when people reported leakages.

That means increase in pressure did not cause the increase in reports of gas leakages. Rather, mixing odorants – chemicals used to make gas leakage more noticeable – gave rise to the situation, Md Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, a recently retired member of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

He said incidents of gas leakage have been there for years but it could not be identified because it was odourless. 

Md Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, also a former managing director of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited, praised Titas Gas for adding odorant to gas at required level which has helped the consumers to sense the leakages at their premises.

"Instead of reducing the gas pressure to suppress the smell, Titas Gas should continue adding odorant at this level as long as all leakages are repaired," Md Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury added.

Sources at Titas Gas told TBS that gas odorants were not used for years, but, following recent fires in different areas of Dhaka city, Titas Gas has started using odorants in gas as a precaution.

Md Salim Miah, director (operation) of Titas Gas, however, said they have been using odorants on a regular basis, but he could not provide the data of how much odorant they use for each 100mmcf gas.

He also did not disclose how many leakages they have detected and fixed after the smell of gas spread in Rampura, Badda, Banasri and Bailey Road areas on Monday night.

Former managing director of Titas Gas Md Abdul Aziz Khan said it is Titas Gas's foremost duty to repair and replace these leakages on a priority basis.

"After that, they should take steps to replace all old distribution lines as soon as possible," said Md Abdul Aziz Khan.

About reducing gas pressure in pipelines to control the smell, he said those leakages might not appear as threatening once all consumers start using gas. It might not be risky as long as gas does not get accumulated in a single place.

Titas gas has around 12,706 km of distribution lines in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, a significant portion of which is very old.

In 2017, Titas Gas took an initiative to replace such risky pipelines within three years, but that has not been implemented even after five years.

As of now, a draft project plan (DPP) has been sent to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, said Razib Kumar Saha, general manager (Planning and Development), of Titas Gas.

Bangladesh / Top News

gas leakage / Gas leak / Dhaka city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

Now | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

1h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

17h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt