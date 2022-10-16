We are left with no choice but to wait: PM's energy adviser on electricity situation

Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said that presently there is no other option but to be patient regarding the electricity condition in the country. 

"Had it not been for the shortage of fuel, we could have ensured 24 hours of electricity. Power generation capacity has been reduced due to fuel shortage. Now we have to conserve foreign currency," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said during an event organised by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) on Sunday (16 October). 

PM's energy advisor said that If the world condition gets better then there will be no problem, otherwise, the country will suffer due to fuel shortage.

"The grid has failed in the meantime. It will take time to fix. The government is always trying," he said, adding "I had a feeling that coal powers would come. It might seem that electricity will come from big power plants after 2 months, but in reality, it takes 6 months." 

"We thought was here and once power started coming from Jharkhand and Rampal, this problem would be gone. Rampal's electricity may come by the end of this year. Electricity from Jharkhand may come at the beginning of the year. As such, we will have to wait for 3-4 months. Demand will decrease when winter comes," he further said. 

