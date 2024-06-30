Waste-to-energy plant in Char Bakalia: Is it a good idea?

Located just upstream from the Shah Amanat Bridge, Char Bakalia is a vital ecosystem with diverse plant and bird species. A proposed waste-to-energy plant on the island has sparked debate about balancing development and environmental protection. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Minhaz Uddin

A debate has emerged between the Chattogram City authorities and environmentalists over plans to build a waste-to-energy plant on Char Bakalia — a small island in the heart of the Karnaphuli River, famous for its rich variety of birds and plants. The proposed plant would require erasing part of the island's natural habitat.

While the Chattogram City Corporation's proposal seems like a solution to the city's growing waste problem, it has faced strong opposition from environmentalists, academics, and even local authorities.

A waste-to-energy plant is a waste management facility that combusts waste to produce electricity.

Mohammad Omar Faruque Russel, an associate professor at Chattogram University, emphasised the island's crucial role as a natural barrier against pollution in the Karnaphuli River.

He cautioned that the proposed power plant could disrupt this delicate ecological balance, undermining the region's environmental integrity.

Located just upstream from the Shah Amanat Bridge, Char Bakalia has evolved over decades into a vital ecosystem, boasting rich biodiversity with 155 plant species, including several with medicinal properties.

It serves as a refuge for diverse bird species, including endangered ones like the black-headed turtledove and red-winged cockatoo, drawing admiration from visitors and locals alike.

Photo: Minhaz Uddin

Prof Muhammad Idris Ali, a researcher of the Karnaphuli River, strongly opposes the project, highlighting the island's crucial role in channelling the river's flow.

He believes that building a toxic waste treatment plant on this island would be extremely harmful, foreseeing disastrous consequences for the health of the Karnaphuli River.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel also voiced his dissatisfaction with the proposed project.

Speaking at the Land Service Week inauguration in Chattogram on 8 June, he said, "In my opinion, putting a waste treatment plant in the middle of the river won't have positive outcomes.

"I need to verify if the project has environmental clearance from the Department of Environment."

He assured journalists that he would discuss the matter with the Ministry of Environment.

Waste-to-electricity: A controversial solution

Recent surveys in Chattogram highlight the urgent need for waste-to-electricity projects to manage the city's waste effectively.

From August 2022 to January 2023, the city produced a staggering 2100 tonnes of waste daily, with 68% coming from homes.

Although the city collects 80% of this waste, the remaining 20% ends up in rivers through drains and canals. With landfill sites in Anand Bazar and Arefin Nagar nearly full, officials are now exploring alternative solutions.

Since 2019, the City Corporation has been looking into ways to generate electricity from waste, attracting interest from several foreign companies. However, these efforts have been hindered by limited land availability.

Photo: Minhaz Uddin

Last year, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives reviewed proposals including one from the Chinese company CEVIA-CHEC-ORCHARD JV, suggesting a waste-to-power project in Char Bakalia.

This project aims to produce 50MW of electricity from 3,000 tonnes of waste, presenting a promising solution to Chattogram's waste management issues.

The city corporation's Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Towhidul Islam detailed the city corporation's efforts to acquire land for the project.

He noted challenges with the proposed site in Char Bakalia, citing concerns raised by the district administration about connectivity and environmental impacts, prompting a need for additional assessment.

Environmentalist backlash and legal threats

Environmentalists, however, remain steadfast in their opposition. Leaders of the Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement submitted a memorandum via the deputy commissioner urging the prime minister to relocate the project.

They conducted a press conference at Chattogram Press Club recently and threatened to escalate protests if the project is not cancelled by 26 May. They also announced plans to besiege the Chattogram City Corporation office and file writ petitions in the High Court thereafter.

Aliur Rahman, general secretary of the organisation, underscored the need for waste-to-electricity projects in Chattogram but warned against harming the biodiversity of the century-old island in the river. He suggested locating such initiatives in peripheral areas instead.

Rahman highlighted the Karnaphuli River's crucial role in Bangladesh's economy and expressed concerns about the ecological impact of daily waste transportation by barge, stressing the inevitable damage to the river's biodiversity.

He urged an immediate halt to the waste-to-power project to safeguard endangered plant species and proposed converting the area into an eco-friendly tourist destination. Rahman warned of potential legal consequences if the Char Bakalia project proceeded unchecked.

Chattogram's Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman confirmed receiving inquiries from the ministry and said that the memorandum had been forwarded to the prime minister, leaving the final decision in the hands of the government.