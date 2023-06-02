USTDA grants $2M for feasibility study on smart power grid in Bangladesh

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has pledged $2 million to support Bangladesh in developing a Smart Grid Roadmap as part of its commitment to providing Technical Assistance (TA) to the power sector.

On Friday, an agreement was signed between the USTDA and Power Cell in the presence of Nasrul Hamid, the State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources.

Highlighting the significance of the smart grid system and its management for uninterrupted power supply, the state minister emphasised the need for automatic grid synchronization as electricity is generated from various sources. He also emphasized the increasing importance of utilizing advanced technology to effectively manage the expanding power sector.

Uninterrupted #electricity is crucial & smart grid is the way forward! Grateful to @USTDA for earlier support of $1.5M, enabling us to develop a roadmap.

The smart grid roadmap will identify the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges faced by Bangladesh's power sector and leverage available resources to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality power supply.

The technical support will encompass the implementation roadmap for the smart grid, identification of existing gaps, specifications for required technology configuration, and capacity building for stakeholders involved. The implementation of the roadmap will be carried out by the Boston Consulting Group, which has been selected for the task.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell, and Ellie Collinson, Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).